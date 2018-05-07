MOTORSPORT IRELAND RESULTS

CARTELL.IE INTERNATIONAL RALLY OF THE LAKES AT KILLARNEY (ROUND 3 OF CLONAKILTY BLACKPUDDING/MICHELIN IRISH TARMAC CHAMPIONSHIP AND ROUND 2 OF PLASTICBAGS.IE SOUTHERN 4 RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Manus Kelly/Donall Barrett (Subaru Impreza WRC) 2h 08m 04s,

2 Rob Barrable/Damien Connolly (Ford Fiesta R5) 2h 08m 33s,

3 Desi Henry/Liam Moynihan (Skoda Fabia R5) 2h 09m 09s,

4 Sam Moffett/Noel O’Sullivan (Ford Fiesta R5) 2h 09m 42s,

5 Jonny Greer/Kirsty Riddick (Ford Fiesta R5) 2h 11m 02s,

6 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Ford Fiesta R5) 2h 11m 48s,

7 Eugene Donnelly/Mark Kane (Hyundai i20 R5) 2h 13m 49s,

8 David Guest/Jonathan McGrath (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 Gp N) 2h 19m 43s,

9 Keith Lyons/Sean Hegarty (Ford Fiesta R5) 2h 22m 30s,

10 Joe Connolly/Richard Connolly (Ford Fiesta R5) 2h 27m 32s.

Class winners:

Kevin Dolphin/Martin O’Brien (Renault Clio),

Ian Hynes/Des Sherlock (Honda Civic).

NATIONAL RALLY:

1 Rob Duggan/Tara Duggan (Ford Escort) 2h 13m 42s,

2 Gary Kiernan/Keith Moriarty (Ford Escort) 2h 14m 28s,

3 Barry Meade/Eamon Hayes (Ford Escort) 2h 17m 10s,

4 John Bonner/Denver Rafferty (Ford Escort) 2h 18m 39s,

5 Raymond Conlon/Damien Fleming (Toyota Corolla) 2h 20m 09,

6 John O’Donnell/Jane Collins (Ford Escort) 2h 20m 15s.

HISTORIC RALLY:

1 Owen Murphy/Anthony Nestor (Talbot Sunbeam) 2h 23m 49s,

2 Duncan Williams/Llion Williams (Ford Escort) 2h 30m 59s,

3 Ray Hilliard/Megan Costello (Ford Escort) 2h 31m 50s.

JUNIOR RALLY:

1 Colin O’Donoghue/Eddie Doherty (Ford Escort) 1h 17m 35s,

2 John McCarthy/Dylan Donoghue (Honda Civic) 1h 19m 30s,

3 Conor Murphy/David Gleeson (Honda Civic) 1h 20m 12s.

GARDA SIOCHANA M C GRASS SURFACE AUTOCROSS AT REYNOLDSTOWN, NAUL, CO DUBLIN (ROUND 1 OF HYUNDAI LIMERICK MOTOR CENTRE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

Best time of day (Special): Derek Mackarel (Berrisford) 3m 24.27s,

Best time of day (Saloon): Ian O’Connell (Mini) 3m 57.98s,

Class winners: Tom Donlon (Peugeot 106), Pat Driver (Peugeot 106), Gerard O’Connell (Celica), Gavin O’Connell (Berrisford Hayabusa), Adam Grace (Ka), Niall Murphy (Civic), Paul Furlong (Semog Buggy)

CONNAUGHT MC MULTI VENUE AUTOTEST AT MANORHAMILTON, CO LEITRIM:

1 John Nolan (Starlet) 1259s,

2 Frank Lenehan (Starlet) 1292s,

3 Thomas Wedlock (Starlet) 1301s,

4 Piers MacFheorais (Mazda MX5) 1305s,

5 Paddy Corcoran (Starlet) 1314s,

6 Colin Sheridan (Starlet) 1319s,

7 Ferlin Taylor (Civic) 1338s,

8 Joe Downey (Starlet) 1366s,

9 Kevin O’Rourke (Toyota MR2) 1369s,

10 Sean Maloney (Colt) 1370s.

Class winners: Sean Maloney, Frank Lenehan, Piers MacFheorais.