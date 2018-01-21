15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

Motorists warned to exercise caution as roads across Galway flooded following heavy rainfall

By GBFM News
January 21, 2018

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being warned to exercise caution if traveling this morning as roads across Galway are flooded following heavy overnight rainfall.

Gardai are warning that roads across the entire county are affected by significant levels of surface flooding.

Particular black spots include the Coast Road in Oranmore, which is flooded in several spots between the Dublin Road Junction and the village.

Meanwhile, the N59 is badly flooded between Oughterard and Moycullen – the road remains passable, but caution is advised.

Severe flooding is also reported along the R380 Gort to Loughrea, R446 Loughrea to Ballinasloe and R351 Loughrea to Woodford Roads.

