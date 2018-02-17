15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Motorists advised to take extreme care between Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Portumna

By GBFM News
February 17, 2018

Time posted: 10:40 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are warning motorists to exercise extreme caution between Loughrea, Portumna and Ballinasloe this morning due to treacherous road conditions.

Severe cases of black ice are being reported on roads around the three towns and outlying areas including Aughrim, Tynagh, Killimor and Cappataggle.

There have already been a number of road traffic collisions – including at Cappataggle and in Killimor.

Gardai say no-one has been injured, but road conditions remain difficult and motorists are advised to take care.

