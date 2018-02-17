Motorists advised to take extreme care between Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are warning motorists to exercise extreme caution between Loughrea, Portumna and Ballinasloe this morning due to treacherous road conditions.

Severe cases of black ice are being reported on roads around the three towns and outlying areas including Aughrim, Tynagh, Killimor and Cappataggle.

There have already been a number of road traffic collisions – including at Cappataggle and in Killimor.

Gardai say no-one has been injured, but road conditions remain difficult and motorists are advised to take care.