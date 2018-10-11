Motorists across county urged to avoid coastal routes as Storm Callum approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Council officials are urging motorists across the county to avoid all coastal routes as Storm Callum makes its way to the west coast.

Met Eireann has issued an orange weather warning for Galway from midnight until 1pm tomorrow.

Winds are expected to gust between 100 and 130 kilometres per hour.

Sandbags were distributed earlier today at the Square in Kinvara and at the council depot in Tonroe, Clarinbridge for homes and businesses vulnerable to flooding.

In the city, sandbags were distributed at the Spanish Arch, the Fire Station and the Aquarium in Salthill.

Emergency teams are forecasting possible flooding at high tide just before 8am tomorrow.

As a precaution, an aquadam has been installed between Spanish Arch and Wolfetone quay to limit the impact of any surges.

Flood gates have been installed at Toft Park carpark in Salthill.

A number of road and carpark closures have also been announced for the city from 8pm stretching from Lough Atalia Road to Salthill.

Conditions are expected to be extreme during busy commuter hours in the morning and people are being advised, there could be debris and fallen trees or branches on the roads.

Meteorologist Siobhain Ryan says the orange alert should be heeded seriously.