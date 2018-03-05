Mother Dearest!

Celebrate your Mother’s Day at the Connacht Hotel. with Ronan Lardner from Noon.Win a family lunch for this Sunday for your family in the Ryan Room. There will be bubbles on arrival and a special VIP Pamper Hamper for your Mum worth €100.

Mother’s Day Sunday lunch includes a treat for Mum, Kid’s Entertainment , and a chance to win a Mother & Daughter Pamper Session at the Beauty Bar, Galway.

Prebooking for Mother’s Day lunch is essential. Lunch served from 12;30pm to 4pm.Booking at 091 381200

Treat you Mum to Lá na Máithreacha this Sunday at the Connacht Hotel.