Mother and baby home forum urged to find a way to transition from a difficult past

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The collaborative forum on mother and baby homes has been told their collective challenge is to find a way to transition from a difficult past to a more loving, caring future.

The inaugural meeting which is being held at government buildings aims to facilitate dialogue and action on issues of concern to former residents.

90 expressions of interest were received to participate in the forum, with 19 members selected.

Three sub-committees will be tasked with examining specific issues on a modular basis to facilitate the forum in making recommendations to the Minister.

The themes suggested for the sub committees include terminology, identity, and representation.

Addressing the forum at the inaugural meeting, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone said one of the most important decisions will involve her recommendation to cabinet on the action to be taken in relation to human remains at the Tuam site.

She says this decision will be watched and examined around the world.

The Minister referenced a report which examines the human rights issues that arise in the case.

The Attorney General has been considering the report before it goes to cabinet for publication in early September.

A public consultation on the future of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site at Athenry Road ended in March – and the findings were published earlier this month.

The consultation, carried out by the County Council on behalf of Minister Katherine Zappone, revealed a polarised opinion on the future of the site.