Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being sought to complete a housing development in Killimor.

Burns Construction & Civil Engineering Limited is seeking an extension of planning permission for 24 houses at Garryad and Garryduff.

The company states that 4 of the houses are complete and occupied and substantial works have also taken place at the rest of the site.

A decision on the Killimor housing, is due from the county council next month.