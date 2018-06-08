More time allowed to complete major Wellpark development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been granted to complete a major new retail development at Wellpark in the city.

Tommy O’ Brien and Shaun Hennelly have been granted an extension of planning permission for the demolition and construction project at 67, 69 and 71 Wellpark.

The development is partially complete with much of the demolition undertaken.

Phase 2 will involve the construction of a dual aspect, mixed-use development over 4 storeys.

This will contain a restaurant/takeaway, bookies office and 3 retail units.

City planners have extended planning permission for the Wellpark project until May 2023.