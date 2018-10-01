More than 600 patients on trolleys at UHG during September

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 600 patients were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs at the Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway during the month of September.

It was the third worst hospital in the country for trolley numbers last month, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital experienced the worst overcrowding at A&E in September.

Over the past decade trolley figures for the A&E Department at UHG have increased by 60 per cent.

INMO members will be balloted this week on the latest government proposals on pay, which the union is recommending members vote to reject.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Anne Burke says the pressure on staff and patients at UHG is unacceptable.

