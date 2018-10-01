15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

More than 600 patients on trolleys at UHG during September

By GBFM News
October 1, 2018

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 600 patients were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs at the Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway during the month of September.

It was the third worst hospital in the country for trolley numbers last month, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital experienced the worst overcrowding at A&E in September.

Over the past decade trolley figures for the A&E Department at UHG have increased by 60 per cent.

INMO members will be balloted this week on the latest government proposals on pay, which the union is recommending members vote to reject.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Anne Burke says the pressure on staff and patients at UHG is unacceptable.

For more on this story tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
AGM of group seeking city community centre to take place tomorrow
October 1, 2018
AGM of group seeking city community centre to take place tomorrow
October 1, 2018
Government announces change of date for Galway Mayoral plebiscite
October 1, 2018
Call for Irish Water to take over county private wastewater plants

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 1, 2018
Four Galway Clubs going for golfing glory next weekend
October 1, 2018
Weekend Basketball Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK