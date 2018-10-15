More Handball success for Galway

Galway won two All-Irelands out of two on a wonderful day of handball in Lahorna, Tipperary yesterday in the All-Ireland 60 x 30 Juvenile Finals. Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta and Mikey Kelly both claimed gold as they completely overpowered their opponents. The two players will also be competing in the 60 x 30 All-Ireland Colleges series this weekend, with Sadhbh lining out for Colaiste na Coiribe and Mikey for Clarin College Athenry.

Girls U15 Singles: Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta (Micheál Breathnach) v Louise McGinnity (Monaghan) 15-4 15-4

Boys U14 Singles: Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy) v Sean Callan (Monaghan) 15-0 15-0

Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta (left) and Louise McGinnity;



Mikey Kelly accepts his All Ireland medal

Meanwhile in the 60 x 30 Doubles All-Ireland Semi-Finals on Saturday last there was mixed success for the Galway pairings, with Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) and Cian Ó Conghaile (Micheál Breathnach) coming from a set down to defeat the highly rated Tipperary pairing Jerome Cahill and James Prentice but elsewhere there was disappointment for the Galway players.

At Moycullen,

Minor Doubles: Fiachra Mulkerrins/Paul Conneely(Moycullen) lost to Conor Walsh/Cian O’Driscoll (Cork) 4-21 4-21

Junior “B” Doubles: John Ward (Loughrea)/Nevan McCartan (Salthill) lost to David Walsh/John Hurley (Cork) 9-21 10-21

At Ballina, Tipperary

Ruby Masters Doubles: Paddy Collins/Jim Ryan (Tipperary) beat Morgan Darcy/John Kelehan (Moycullen) 21-13 21-7

At Dungarvan, Waterford

Intermediate Singles: Philip Butler (Waterford) defeated Kevin Craddock (Williamstown) 21-10 21-16

At Cullen, Cork

Emerald Masters “A” Doubles: John Herlihy/John Hedigan (Cork) defeated Jimmy Connaughton/Martin Ward (Williamstown) 21-9 21-7

Sunday 14th October in Cashel, Tipperary

U21 Doubles: Jerome Cahill/James Prentice (Tipperary) lost to Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen)/Cian Ó Conghaile (Micheál Breathnach) 21-12 14-21 12-21

Bye to All-Ireland Final – Emerald Masters “B” Doubles: Willie Corcoran/Mike Shaughnessy (Salthill)