Monday – Live from Family Carers Ireland event at Loughrea Hotel & Spa

Join us on Monday from 12 to 3pm when we broadcast live from The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa to celebrate National Carers Week in association with Family Carers Ireland.

Family Carers Ireland provides a variety of supports and services to family carers. These include training for carers; home care services; information on carers’ Rights and Entitlements; free legal advice, counselling and personal advocacy services.

Family Carers Ireland also maintains a nationwide network of Carer Groups, and is committed to raising awareness of and supporting the role of young carers around the country. They also operate a confidential Freephone Careline, which offers advice and support to family carers. For further information on any of their services, or for times and venues of Carer Group meetings, contact your local centre or click HERE

Anyone who would like to find out more about Family Carers Ireland, Galway, National Carers Week, the Carer of the Year Awards or become a member of their support groups in Athenry, Ballinasloe, Dunmore, Galway City, Headford, Loughrea or Tuam is asked to contact Family Carers Ireland, Barrack Street, Loughrea, email [email protected] or phone (091) 880418.

Thanks to Lough Rea Hotel and Spa for their support of this awareness event. For more details about Lough Rea Hotel and Spa click HERE

Also a health fair with with finger food will take place at The Ard Ri Tuam on Wednesday the 13th June from 11am to 2pm. Those interested in finding out more about supports available when caring for a loved one at home are welcome to attend.