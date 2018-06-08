15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Monday – Live from Family Carers Ireland event at Loughrea Hotel & Spa

By Sinead Kennedy
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 10:45 am

Join us on Monday from 12 to 3pm when we broadcast live from The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa to celebrate National Carers Week  in association with Family Carers Ireland.

Family Carers Ireland provides a variety of supports and services to family carers. These include training for carers; home care services; information on carers’ Rights and Entitlements; free legal advice, counselling and personal advocacy services.

Family Carers Ireland also maintains a nationwide network of Carer Groups, and is committed to raising awareness of and supporting the role of young carers around the country. They also operate a confidential Freephone Careline, which offers advice and support to family carers.  For further information on any of their services, or for times and venues of  Carer Group meetings, contact your local centre or click HERE

Anyone who would like to find out more about Family Carers Ireland, Galway, National Carers Week, the Carer of the Year Awards or become a member of their support groups in Athenry, Ballinasloe, Dunmore, Galway City, Headford, Loughrea or Tuam is asked to contact Family Carers Ireland, Barrack Street, Loughrea, email [email protected] or phone (091) 880418.

Thanks to Lough Rea Hotel and Spa for their support of this awareness event.  For more details about Lough Rea Hotel and Spa click HERE

Also a health fair with with finger food will take place at The Ard Ri Tuam on Wednesday the  13th June from 11am to 2pm.  Those interested in finding out more about supports available when caring for a loved one at home are welcome to attend.

print
Outside Broadcasts
Galway dog owners warned to be vigilant following case of deadly parasite
June 6, 2018
Saturday – Live from the Galway East Life Support Annual 3 Ball Scramble, Loughrea

LATEST PODCASTS

June 7, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday June 7th 2018
June 6, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday June 6th 2018
June 5, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday June 5th 2018
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?