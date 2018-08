Minor Hurlers Win Back To Back All-Ireland Titles – The Commentary

Galway’s Minor Hurlers are back to back All-Ireland Champions following their 0-21 to 0-14 win over Kilkenny in Croke Park yesterday.

Here is another chance to hear the Commentary of that outstanding performance with Niall Canavan, Liam Hodgins, Conor Hayes and Sean Walsh

After The game, Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey spoke to media led by Niall Canavan

Scorers for Galway: Donal O’Shea 0-10 (6f, 1 65, 1 pen), Dean Reilly 0-3, Diarmuid Kilcommons 0-2, Sean McDonagh 0-2, Oisin Flannery (Padraig Pearses 0-1), Oisin Flannery (St Thomas 0-1), Colm Cunningham 0-1, Evan Duggan 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Conor Kelly 0-7 (7fs), Darragh Maher 0-2, Ciaran Brennan 0-2 (0-1 s/l), Cian Kenny 0-2, Jack Buggy 0-1 (1 sideline).

GALWAY: Patrick Rabbitte; Michael Flynn, Shane Jennings, Oisin Salmon; Shane Quirke, Sean Neary, Evan Duggan; Jason O’Donoghue, Oisin Flannery; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Oisin Flannery, Adam Brett; Dean Reilly, Donal O’Shea, Niall Collins.

Subs: Colm Cunningham for O’Donoghue, Connell Keane for Brett, Sean McDonagh for Flannery, Ian McGlynn for Flannery (45), Keelan Creaven for Collins (49).

KILKENNY: Jason Brennan; Padraig Dempsey, Jamie Young, Dylan Crehan; Darragh Maher, Shane Staunton, Jamie Harkin; Conor Kelly, Cian Kenny; Ciaran Brennan, Jack Buggy, George Murphy; Cathal O’Leary, Jack Morrissey, Killian Hogan.

Subs: Eoin Guilfoyle for O’Leary (41), Padraic Moylan for Buggy (43), Jack Doyle for Murphy (52), Killian Rudkins for Hogan (57), Dan Coogan for Morrissey (62).

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).