15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves SundayA

Night Moves SundayA

Ministers pledge to seek additional funding for Galway road network and flood defenses

By GBFM News
February 3, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says Government Ministers have pledged to seek additional funding from Government to improve Galway’s road network and coastal flood defenses.

OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran was in the city yesterday, where he announced 9 million euro in funding for flood defence works across Galway City.

However, he also attended a meeting at County Hall with Transport Minister Shane Ross, and Galway West Independent Deputy Noel Grealish.

They received a presentation outlining the severe damage caused to Galway’s coastline and road network following several recent storms.

Transport Minister Ross was also briefed on the current poor state of Galway’s road network and the urgent need for additional funds.

€23 million was recently allocated to the County Council for the road network – however, many believe that figure falls far short of what is needed.

Deputy Grealish says both Ministers pledged they would seek additional funding from their respective departments.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Extension of planning permission to complete Craughwell houses
February 3, 2018
Extension of planning permission to complete Craughwell houses
February 3, 2018
Emergency services attend fire in Carraroe village
February 2, 2018
OPW Minister announces 9m funding for flood defence works in the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 2, 2018
European Quarter Final Tickets Now On Public Sale
February 2, 2018
Weekend 2018 Lidl Ladies National Football League round 2 previews
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK