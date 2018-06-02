Minister urged to speed up eye care for Galway patients

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Health needs to intervene and overhaul eye care services across the country.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Galway-Roscommon T.D Eugene Murphy who says the average wait for cataract surgery in Galway and Roscommon is 20 months.

He says children under the age of 12 in the constituency have to wait more than a year for eye care, according to a survey ny the Association of Optometrists Ireland.

Deputy Murphy says the wait is too long for people to access eye care on public health lists.

