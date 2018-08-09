15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Minister turns first sod on €5m expansion at GMIT

By GBFM News
August 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has turned the first sod on a major expansion at GMIT.

Minister Humphreys broke ground on a €5 million euro extension to the iHub Innovation Campus at Dublin Road.

The iHub, which was established in 2006, provides support and facilities for start-up businesses.

Among the supports on offer are office space, mentoring, access to research and student resources, networking opportunities and structured start-up programmes.

The new expansion will comprise a three storey building providing additional office and work space, meeting rooms, multi-purpose space and coffee dock.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Minister Humphreys says it’s vital to support local start-up industries.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday August 9th 2018
August 9, 2018
Athenry butcher ordered to remove products from sale
August 9, 2018
Tenders sought for self catering accommodation at NUIG
August 9, 2018
Taoiseach to officially open Clifden Community School in September

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 8, 2018
Connemara 100 celebrating 10 years of Century Running
August 8, 2018
1934 – Galway’s Last Win Over Dublin In The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK