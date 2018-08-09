Minister turns first sod on €5m expansion at GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has turned the first sod on a major expansion at GMIT.

Minister Humphreys broke ground on a €5 million euro extension to the iHub Innovation Campus at Dublin Road.

The iHub, which was established in 2006, provides support and facilities for start-up businesses.

Among the supports on offer are office space, mentoring, access to research and student resources, networking opportunities and structured start-up programmes.

The new expansion will comprise a three storey building providing additional office and work space, meeting rooms, multi-purpose space and coffee dock.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Minister Humphreys says it’s vital to support local start-up industries.