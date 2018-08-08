15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister to turn first sod on €5m GMIT expansion

By GBFM News
August 8, 2018

Time posted: 5:37 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Business, Enterpise and Innovation Heather Humphreys will turn the sod on a multi-million euro expansion at GMIT at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The college was granted planning permission earlier this year for an extension to it’s iHub innovation campus at Dublin Road.

GMIT’s ihub innovation campus provides support and facilities for start-up businesses.

Among the supports on offer are office space, mentoring, access to research and student resources, networking opportunities and structured start-up programmes.

The latest expansion at the Dublin Road hub was greenlit in April and is costed at around €5 million.

It’ll comprise a three storey industrial support building providing office and work space, meeting rooms, multi-purpose space and a coffee dock.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
