15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Minister to put Aran Islands PSO flights out to tender again as Aer Arann to cease the service in December

By GBFM News
June 6, 2018

Time posted: 5:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The department of the Gaeltacht has this tea-time issued a statement on Aer Arann’s decision to end its PSO flights to the Aran Islands from December.

The points to note are that the Department is to seek public tenders again for the service, and also that Minister Joe McHugh is to meet island representatives next week about this development concerning vital infrastructure for the islands.

Here is the statement from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in full

STATEMENT:

Galway Aviation Services Ltd (trading as Aer Árann) has announced that it will be surrendering its contract to provide air services to the Aran Islands on 6th December 2018. The Department will be putting arrangements in place to seek public tenders in relation to those services as a matter of priority.

The Minister is seeking a meeting with representatives of the three island communities next week to discuss same and to assure them of his Department’s commitment to the continuation of this service from December onwards.

The Minister has stressed that both he and the Department’s priority is to ensure continuity of transport services for island communities. He looks forward to a constructive engagement with representatives of the island communities and to progressing a new tender as a matter of urgency.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Kinvara Man Among Horse Racing Ireland Student Internships Appointed
June 6, 2018
Aer Arann to stop its flights to the Aran Islands from December
June 6, 2018
Campaigners against planned Gort gas plant to stage protest at Loughrea council meeting
June 6, 2018
Roadworks underway in Leenane to repair N59

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 6, 2018
Kinvara Man Among Horse Racing Ireland Student Internships Appointed
June 6, 2018
Ticket Details Announced For Connacht Senior Football Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK