Alan Murphy

Minister to launch major sheep production event in Athenry

By GBFM News
May 24, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Agricultural Minister Andrew Doyle will be in Athenry this afternoon to officially launch a major event on sheep production.

Sheep 2018: Farm to Fork aims to bring together all stakeholders to discuss how to best capitalise on the potential offered by the industry.

It takes place at Teagasc, Mellows Campus in Athenry on Saturday July 7th.

It’ll be the largest sheep event to be held in Ireland and is expected to gather around 15 thousand people on the day.

The event will include commercial exhibitions, a food village, production demonstrations and a wide range of hands on workshops.

Minister of State Andrew Doyle will officially launch Sheep 2018 at Mellows Campus in Athenry this afternoon at 2pm.

Enterprise leader for Sheep Michael Diskin, says this year’s event will be significantly expanded.

May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
