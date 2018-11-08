Minister suggests County Council to blame for delays in LIS roadworks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Minister has suggested that the County Council may be to blame for delays in carrying out works on roads across Galway under the LIS scheme.

The Local Improvement Scheme provides funding for improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads.

The issue of alleged delays in releasing funding for Galway was raised in the Dáil this afternoon by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv.

He claimed despite a recent announcement of €1m extra for Galway under the scheme, the local authority has not yet received offical notice of the money.

Deputy O’ Cuiv wanted to know when the money would be made available – and implied that the works would not get done this side of Christmas.

However, Minister with responsibility for the scheme, Michael Ring, said he understood that local authorities have received notice of the funding and many are already carrying out works.

Minister Ring pointed out it’s common for some local authorities to leave the works until the very end of the year.