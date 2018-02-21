Minister says recent Irish film successes should drive development of Galway Airport studios

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The recent successes of Irish film on the international stage should bring new impetus to plans for a major film studio at the Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

That’s according to Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon.

Last year, it was announced that the city and county councils were seeking tenders from film and TV companies who would like to use the former airport at Carnmore as a production base.

Shortly after this, the Western Region Audiovisual Producer’s fund was launched in a bid to encourage the film, TV and gaming industry in the west.

Junior Minister Cannon says Galway has the talent to host a major hub for the creative industries.