15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Minister says new VEON office at Athenry Mart crucial to local farm development

By GBFM News
February 21, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Agriculture Minister hopes the opening of a new VEON office in Athenry will play a crucial role in the development of the local area.

VEON is Ireland’s leading forestry company, formerly called Forest Enterprises Ltd.

The new regional office at Athenry Mart was officially opened in the past hour by Minister Andrew Doyle.

He expressed hope that the new service will significantly boost plantation in under productive lands across the area – leading to greater revenue for other holdings.

Speaking to our reporter Lyndsay Hughes, Minister Doyle says the VEON office will be a vital additional presence at Athenry Mart.

Meanwhile, Minister Doyle will travel to Connemara this afternoon to launch GMIT Letterfrack’s Council for Forest Research and Development project.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Evergreen host Westside Open Day
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday February 21st 2018
February 21, 2018
Minister launches major timber research project in Letterfrack
February 21, 2018
5 million euro for 23 new social houses in Clifden
February 21, 2018
Gardai to maintain increased presence in Tuam following public incident

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 21, 2018
County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Tomorrow Night
February 21, 2018
Galway United sign striker Danny Furlong
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK