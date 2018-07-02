15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Minister says new human biology building at NUIG at cutting edge research

By GBFM News
July 2, 2018

Time posted: 5:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Human Biology building at NUIG will provide Galway with a unique opportunity to be at the cutting edge of health and medical research.

That’s according to Health Minister Simon Harris who officially opened the €34 million facility at the south of the campus today.

The state of the art building brings together the disciplines of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and therapeutics.

The project was funded by the Higher Education Authority and aims to drive research in areas such as regenerative medicine and stem cell research, cancer biology biomechanics and biomaterials.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Health Simon Harris said new building gives Galway another platform on which to lead in key research areas.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gaelforce West Pros 2018
July 2, 2018
Call for tougher action on drunk patients at UHG Emergency Department
July 2, 2018
Minister says NUIG human biology building provides unique platform for Galway
July 2, 2018
Coole Park part of multi-million euro investment in Irelands national parks

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 2, 2018
Gaelforce West Pros 2018
July 2, 2018
Track and Road Stars Named in Squad for Glasgow Elite Euros
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK