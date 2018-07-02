Minister says new human biology building at NUIG at cutting edge research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Human Biology building at NUIG will provide Galway with a unique opportunity to be at the cutting edge of health and medical research.

That’s according to Health Minister Simon Harris who officially opened the €34 million facility at the south of the campus today.

The state of the art building brings together the disciplines of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and therapeutics.

The project was funded by the Higher Education Authority and aims to drive research in areas such as regenerative medicine and stem cell research, cancer biology biomechanics and biomaterials.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Health Simon Harris said new building gives Galway another platform on which to lead in key research areas.