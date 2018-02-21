15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Minister launches major timber research project in Letterfrack

By GBFM News
February 21, 2018

Time posted: 3:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Agriculture Minister is in Letterfrack this afternoon to officially launch a major timber research project.

The project involves building capacity to research and develop expertise in the seasoning, conversion and use of irish-grown hardwood timber.

The venture, between GMIT and state body COFORD, has been officially opened by Minister Andrew Doyle at GMIT’s Letterfrack campus in the past hour.

Earlier today, Minister Doyle was in East Galway where he opened a new regional office for forestry company VEON at Athenry Mart.

Minister Doyle says the work being carried out in Letterfrack is vital to the Irish timber industry.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
5 million euro for 23 new social houses in Clifden
February 21, 2018
5 million euro for 23 new social houses in Clifden
February 21, 2018
Minister says new VEON office at Athenry Mart crucial to local farm development
February 21, 2018
Gardai to maintain increased presence in Tuam following public incident

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 21, 2018
County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Tomorrow Night
February 21, 2018
Galway United sign striker Danny Furlong
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK