Minister issues warning to dog owners in Galway following attacks on sheep

April 4, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  A Galway Junior Minister is urging rural dog owners to ensure they keep their dogs secure.

Galway East, Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon is issuing the warning in the wake of a dog attack in Roscommon in the past few days which resulted in 40 sheep being killed.

The Fine Gael T.D says its the third such attack in the East Galway – Roscommon area that he has heard about in the past 6 months.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, dog owners have a legal responsibility to keep their dogs from worrying livestock.

Minister Cannon says it’s important that dog owners secure their dogs at night.

