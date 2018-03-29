Minister Griffin Announces €6.07m Investment For Local Sports Partnership Network

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, today announced an investment package of over €6.07m from Sport Ireland to support the national network of Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs).

A total of €6,074,333 will be allocated to support the core work of the 29 LSPs; including the delivery of National Programmes, Education & Training initiatives, Strategic Development, Community Sports Development Officers, the Sports Inclusion Disability programme, Women in Sport Programmes and general participation programmes.

Speaking at the announcement in Kildare today, Minister Griffin said: “The role of the Local Sports Partnerships in increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society that are underrepresented in sport, cannot be overstated. I want to commend the vital work they do which makes a substantial contribution to the health and welfare of individuals, communities and the nation. The significant Government investment announced today will allow the Sports Partnerships to continue to provide many sporting opportunities for people in local communities right across Ireland.”

The key aims of the LSPs are to increase levels of participation in sport especially amongst specific target groups such as older people, girls & women, people with disabilities, unemployed people, and those who live in identified disadvantaged communities.

To ensure that people with disabilities are provided with the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity, 21 LSPs will be supported with Sports Inclusion Disability Officers. 25 LSPs will be supported with Community Sports Development Officers, which will strengthen the capacity of the LSPs to further develop locally led plans and more long-term sustainable physical activity programmes under the National Physical Activity Plan.

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey, said: “Sport Ireland has always placed a particular emphasis on ensuring sport is progressive and attracts participants from every corner of Ireland, from every age group and from all social backgrounds. One of the fundamental principles of the Local Sports Partnerships is to remove any barrier that prevents participation in sport and today’s investment will support the LSPs in the continued roll-out of programmes and initiatives which will get more people active on a regular basis.”

Throughout 2017, 339,615 people participated in 936 participation programmes delivered locally by LSPs, with 18,000 participants taking part in the Operation Transformation 5k Fun Runs and Walks and 13,063 cyclists taking part in the Sport Ireland Cycle Series.

2017 also saw 13,274 female participants taking part in 71 local Women in Sport programmes. This year €115,000 will be invested in LSPs through the Women in Sport Programme, which aims to raise the overall physical activity levels among women.

Speaking at today’s announcement John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, commented: “In 2017, Sport Ireland successfully secured €5m in Dormant Accounts Funding, with over €2.5m directly benefiting Local Sports Partnerships projects across Ireland. Through this investment Sport Ireland will continue its work to increase participation across the country through a range of programmes and initiatives implemented by the Local Sports Partnerships. Sport Ireland warmly welcomes the support and contributions given to the Local Sports Partnership Network by statutory, community and voluntary groups right across the country.”