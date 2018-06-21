15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister for Disability Issues to attend NUIG Summer School

By GBFM News
June 21, 2018

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Disability Issues Finian McGrath will be in NUI Galway tomorrow to officiate at a certificate presentation ceremony.

The 10th International Disability Law Summer School is this year focusing on intersectionality in the areas of women, the elderly and children with disabilities.

The event equips participants with the insights and skills necessary to translate the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities into tangible reform for people with disabilities.

Minister McGrath will present the Certificates of Participation at the Closing Ceremony at midday tomorrow.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 21, 2018
