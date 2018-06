Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is in the city this afternoon where he is delivering a key address on the fisheries industry after Brexit.

The discussion is being hosted as part of SeaFest which kicks off today.

This weekend’s maritime festival features flyboarding, sailing, ship tours, seafood and talks.

The family event brought more than 100 thousand visitors to the city last year.

