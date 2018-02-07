Minister for European Affairs to open Galway event to discuss future of Europe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee will be in Galway tomorrow to speak at an event on the future of Europe. (8/2)

A debate is now underway across Europe on how best to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world and is particularly important for Ireland in light of Brexit.

The Citizens’ Dialogue, which will take place at NUI Galway at 6p.m tomorrow, is the first in a series of regional events organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with European Movement Ireland.

Also speaking at the event, will be CEO of Supermacs, Pat McDonagh and Executive Director of European Movement Ireland, Noelle O’ Connell.

Minister Helen McEntee says the format of the event will give individuals an opportunity to express their concerns on the future of Europe.

MEP Marian Harkin has criticised the gathering, which she says has been organised without MEP involvement.