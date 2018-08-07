Minister and Galway East TD to perform with the RTE Concert Orchestra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for the Diaspora and Galway East td Ciaran Cannon is set to perform with the RTE Concert Orchestra this Friday in the National Concert Hall as part of a sold out concert with folk singer Sean Keane.

The Fine Gael TD is an accomplished musician and songwriter and has composed the music for two tracks on Sean Keane’s new album with the RTE Concert Orchestra which gets its first live performance this Friday.

Ciaran will play piano with the orchestra in the National Concert Hall and says that the opportunity is a very special one for him.