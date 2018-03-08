15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Minister accused of being ‘out of touch’ with Connemara seaweed farmers

By GBFM News
March 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State Damien English has been accused of being oblivious to the concerns of seaweed harvesters across Connemara.

It’s after a bill was brought forward in the Dáil, which aims to protect the traditional claim to seaweed harvesting rights by local people.

The bill, which is being lead by Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly, outlines the development of the sector for the primary benefit of local communities.

Harvesters across Connemara have long expressed concern over bigger companies obtaining licences to harvest seaweed over large sections of the coastline.

Speaking in the chamber, Minister with responsibility Damien English said while he welcomed debate, the Government could not support the bill as it is unbalanced.

However, he indicated that he hoped to make a significant announcement on wild seaweed harvesting in the coming weeks.

The bill was strongly supported by Fianna Fail – with Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv suggesting that Minister English is out of touch.

Deputy Catherine Connolly, who led the bill, was also less than impressed with Minister English:

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
March 8, 2018
