Mike Murray appointed Director of Basketball at NUI Galway

There was big news out of the west today as it was announced that Basketball Ireland and NUI Galway Development Officer, Mike Murray, has officially been appointed as the Director of Basketball at the university.

Mike’s new role will see him continue with his Development Officer duties for Basketball Ireland, as well as undertaking key duties in his new role to include, but not exclusive to:

The development and implementation of a high performance basketball programme for men and women, with an aim to play Super league in conjunction with the High Performance Lead.

The management of the NUIG basketball scholarship programme.

The delivery of programmes in second level education to attach players to the university and identify potential scholars.

The development and implementation of participation programmes in conjunction with the Participation Officer to increase the level of student participation in basketball on the campus and within the colleges.

The growth of the numbers within basketball clubs and the monitoring of their process and procedures.

The supervision of the appointment to and performance of coaching teams.

Speaking about the appointment, Mike, who is originally from Mayo but is now living in Galway, stated: “I am honoured and excited to be appointed to the role of Director of Basketball at NUI Galway. The development of basketball is a priority for NUI Galway’s Sport Department and this position will enable me to implement the strategies and procedures in place to achieve this.”

Director of Sport and Physical Activity at NUI Galway, Mike Heskin, welcomed the appointment stating: “This is the logical progression in our partnership with Basketball Ireland. It is our intention to build a basketball programme at NUI Galway which will increase the participation of our 18,000 students in the sport while delivering a pathway for the top players to push for international honours.”

Also speaking about the news, Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne said: “We are delighted to see Mike appointed to this exciting role with NUIG. This is a milestone appointment in our relationship with universities and third level colleges around the country. We believe that other bodies may well follow the innovative thinking by NUIG in appointing a Director of Basketball.”