Mid-Galway water treatment plant back in operation

By GBFM News
July 12, 2018

Time posted: 5:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a statement in the past few minutes to confirm the Mid-Galway water treatment plant is back in operation this evening.

The utility says the plant is pumping at maximum rate – but while some areas have had their supply restored, others are still experiencing disruption.

It’s advising that those areas without supply will have to wait until sufficient supply builds up in the reservoirs which may take some time.

Areas affected by disruptions since this morning due to an electrical fault at the plant include Abbeyknockmoy, Annagh, Laragh, part of Athenry, Monivea, Attymon, Kiltullagh, Gurteen and Carrabane.

