Mick Kenny Memorial unveiling

Mick Kenny holds a special place in Galway’s GAA history as he was the first man to captain the county’s hurlers to victory in the All-Ireland Senior Championship final of 1923. He also has the unique distinction of being the first Galway captain to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup across the Shannon. Kenny’s achievement is all the more remarkable when we consider that the trophy did not return to Galway again until 1980 when, following a victory over Limerick, Joe Connolly delivered his rousing acceptance speech ‘as Gaeilge’ on the Hogan Stand.

Kenny was born in the parish of Duniry in 1893 and played junior hurling with his home parish before moving to work in the Tynagh parish. He achieved extraordinary success with that club’s famous hurling when winning five county senior championship medals in the 1920s.

A farmer, Kenny moved to live in Portumna in the early 1930s when he was granted a land Commission farm. He played hurling with the Portumna club’s junior team for a number of years. Mick died in June, 1959 and was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portumna.

In order to acknowledge Kenny’s historic achievement a new monument, superbly designed by Joe Farragher, was unveiled over his grave at Calvary Cemetery, Portumna Saturday 26th May, 2018. With the endorsement of Galway County Board, this will be a fitting tribute to a man who helped to put Galway hurling on the map. Joe Connolly, the 1980 captain, unveiled the monument.