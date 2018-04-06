15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Micheál Martin says previous governments had cavalier attitude to the west

By GBFM News
April 6, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says previous governments had a cavalier attitude to the west of Ireland.

Last evening, the government refuted claims that the Taoiseach blocked EU funding for Galway Airport and the Western Rail Corridor.

It’s after new documents revealed an application for EU funding for transport projects in the west and northwest was dropped during his tenure as Transport Minister.

Deputy Martin is in Salthill this afternoon to address Galway Chamber’s Spring Lunch, which gets underway in the next half hour.

The meeting will focus on Galway’s growth, and how it can become the best place for business, investment and people.

The networking event gets underway at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill at 12.30

Speaking about the EU Transport funding revelations, Michael Martin said the government in which Leo Varadkar was Transport Minister was very ‘Dublin-centric.’

