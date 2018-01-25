15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves

Night Moves

Micheal Donoghue Looks Ahead To Antrim In The National Hurling League

By Sport GBFM
January 25, 2018

Time posted: 7:12 pm

Eight players have been added to The Galway Senior Hurling panel ahead of their National Hurling League Opener with Antrim on Sunday next in Pearse Stadium. They are Shane Cooney of St Thomas, Conor Cosgrave of Ardrahan, Sean Linnane of Turloughmore, Brian Concannon of Killimordaly, Joseph Mooney of Loughrea, Shane Bannon of Clarinbridge, Kevin McHugo of Tommie Larkins and Jack Coyne of Castlegar.

Galway will be without a number of players from the team that won the All Ireland title in September ahead of their National league opener against Antrim on Sunday with the likes of Captain David Burke and Player of the Year Joe Canning not expected to play until later on in the competition.

 

Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue Spoke To Sean Walsh

 

print
Podcasts, Sport
Galway United match preview v Sligo Rovers
January 25, 2018
Galway United match preview v Sligo Rovers
January 25, 2018
Galway Baybes Win Outsider Magazine Audience Choice Award
January 25, 2018
European Rugby Quarter-finals – dates, venues, kick-times and TV coverage announced

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 25, 2018
NUI Galway research centre partners with Korean biomedical centre
January 25, 2018
Shipping container ‘pop-up’ restaurant refused for city centre

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline