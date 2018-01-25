Micheal Donoghue Looks Ahead To Antrim In The National Hurling League

Eight players have been added to The Galway Senior Hurling panel ahead of their National Hurling League Opener with Antrim on Sunday next in Pearse Stadium. They are Shane Cooney of St Thomas, Conor Cosgrave of Ardrahan, Sean Linnane of Turloughmore, Brian Concannon of Killimordaly, Joseph Mooney of Loughrea, Shane Bannon of Clarinbridge, Kevin McHugo of Tommie Larkins and Jack Coyne of Castlegar.

Galway will be without a number of players from the team that won the All Ireland title in September ahead of their National league opener against Antrim on Sunday with the likes of Captain David Burke and Player of the Year Joe Canning not expected to play until later on in the competition.

Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue Spoke To Sean Walsh