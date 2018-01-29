15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Michael Glaveys – One Game From History

By Sport GBFM
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 4:30 pm

Michael Glaveys, a club that has a long and distinguished traditon in Roscommon GAA but also with strong connections in Galway and Mayo, will face Moy Tír Na Nog in the final of the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship in Croke Park with the game throwing in at 3.45.

Glaveys defeated Kilanerin in the Semi-Final on Saturday last with Moy overcoming An Gaeltacht from Kerry.

 

Gerry Coffey is the chairman of the club and he spoke to John Mulligan as the club begins their Preparations ahead of the All-Ireland Final on Saturday Next.

 

The Michael Glaveys Team who defeated Kilanerin in the Semi-Final on Saturday last in Mullingar.

January 29, 2018
January 29, 2018
January 29, 2018
January 29, 2018
January 29, 2018
