Michael Duffy Wins Nations Cup With Ireland In Lisbon

The Irish team, led by Chef d’Equipe Taylor Vard, proved unbeatable in the three-star Longines FEI Nations Cup at Lisbon in Portugal, where a high-scoring contest saw Tipperary’s Trevor Breen deliver the only double clear of the competition with Bombay.

Ireland were in joint second at the halfway stage thanks to clears from Breen and Waterford’s Anthony Condon riding SFS Aristio, along with an 8 fault score from Limerick’s Paul Kennedy with Cartown Danger Mouse (ISH). Breen’s second clear round with Bombay saw Ireland put pressure on leaders Belgium and four fault scores from Condon and from Turloughmore’s Michael Duffy riding Jule Van Den Tinnenpot, saw Ireland finish out in front on a two round total of 16 faults.

Asked afterwards if having an Irish course designer [Alan Wade] helped Ireland win, Irish Chef d’Equipe Taylor Vard said:

“No not really, Alan is pretty fair and he was tough on all of us. It was a great competition. Congratulations to Belgium and to the United States, they gave us a good fight, but it was our night.”

Belgium finished as runners-upon 21 faults while USA finished third of the 9 teams that took part on 28 faults.