Mervue Utd respond to Galway United row reports

Mervue Utd have issued a press release regarding recent media reports in relation to Galway United’s use of the club’s training facilities at Fahy’s Field. Following on from those media reports Mervue Utd feel it is important to explain our decision through the attached press release…

Please see below some details outlining events/concerns that we at Mervue United feel have been totally unacceptable and need to be addressed as a matter of urgency. Sadly,these chains of events have led to the refusal of the Galway United First Teams use of our facilities for which we find most regrettable.These issues date back to January 2017 when illegal approaches were made to 6 of our U16 players contrary to FAI rules.

November 2017

Approaches made to two of our current U18 squad by management in relation to joining the Galway U-19 squad for pre-season strength and conditioning training. A parent who is a long standing and respected member of our Clubs coaching group informed us of approach. Again, not in keeping with correct process and respect for Club. Following on from this, a letter arrived approx. two weeks later to the club in respect of approach.

A friendly game took place between the Irish Schools and the Galway U-19 and again the two players in question were approached by Galway United. An email arrived into the Club 20 mins before kick-off informing club of request to release players to play in friendly trial game.

EARLY JANUARY.

Trials took place at various locations for the Galway United U-15 League of Ireland squad. All clubs were communicated to about trials and Mervue United were more than happy for players to attend trials and encouraged players to attend and hopefully progress on their football development.

What transpired after these trials was nothing short of disrespectful and showed a total disregard to Mervue United FC and all the volunteer coaches associated to the club by the Professional organisation of GUFC.

Players were informed to stop training and playing for Mervue Utd,again Mervue Utd were not informed of what players would be signing for GUFC or when the transfer papers would need to be submitted as there has been some changes about transfer procedures that GUFC should be aware of.

This in turn severely interrupted important preparations for one of the Clubs games which was a SFAI Cup game. We are all too aware of correct process in working together for the greater good of football, but it was very clear that individual(s) in question both ignored and disrespected these rules and procedures.

In addition, I will summarise events proceeding the above decision so as not to lose focus.

No communication with club with regard to players training and the impact on our club.

Players informed by GUFC not to play with Mervue Utd, and if they got injured they will be omitted from GUFC.

Trial game in Clare arranged on 21 st January, No communication to club about releasing players signed to Mervue Utd FC,contrary to FAI rules.

January, No communication to club about releasing players signed to Mervue Utd FC,contrary to FAI rules. GUFC ignored new FAI Rule on transfers and changes made and pressurised players to arrange transfers from Mervue.

Tried to stop players playing SFAI Cup game on 27 th

Mervue met GUFC secretary on 24 TH January to try resolve issue.

January to try resolve issue. Secretary of Mervue United met Shane Keegan on 7th January to explain issues.

Mervue Utd had agreed to a meeting request from GUFC and this is scheduled to go ahead Monday 19th February to try to come to a form of resolution, this was organised before their press release yesterday.

Finally, and apologies again for some long-winded details, but, it is very clear and disappointing for the Club here in Mervue Utd that certain elements within the set-up of the coaching/management/ and underage committee in Galway United have acted in an unacceptable and disrespectful manner and not at all in keeping with the high standard and governance of what we have come to expect in Galway United. Equally we are very much aware of the values, the vision and the willingness of Galway United to aspire to becoming the best Club in the League of Ireland. Working closely with the many great clubs in our city and county in a manner that fits and suits all I am sure will go along way in achieving this.

Yours in Sport,

Ger McGrath

Secretary Mervue United