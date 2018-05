Mervue United’s Under 13’s have one of the biggest games of the year ahead of them on Sunday when they face St Kevin’s Boys in the Sketchers SFAI Under 13 Cup Final at Eamon Deacy Park with the game kicking off at 2pm. Mervue booked their place in the final with wins over Hanover Harps in the quarter final and Kiltimagh/Knock United in the Semi-Final.

The Mervue United Manager Brian Laffey Spoke To John Mulligan