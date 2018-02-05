15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Mervue United into FAI Junior Cup quarter finals

By Sport GBFM
February 5, 2018

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Mervue United made it back to back away wins as they qualified for the FAI junior cup quarter finals after a thrilling 4-2 victory after extra time against Ferrybank of Waterford yesterday.

Mervue got off to a flying start, breaking the deadlock within two minutes. Barry Moran opened the scoring on this occasion with Jason Molloy providing the assist from a corner. It took until the 23rd minute for the Waterford side to respond however and the game was tied up at 1-1.

Injury struck Mervue in the 27th minute as goalscorer Barry Moran came off injured, to be replaced by Simon Walsh, and the sides went in at the break tied at 1-1.

It looked curtains for Mervue when Ferrybank took the lead for the first time on the 75th minute from the penalty spot, but the Galway side showed great spirit and drew level with 5 minutes to go thanks to a sublime free kick from Enda Curran’s which brought the game to extra time.

There was no further score in the first half of extra time and the game looked to be heading for penalties when, with four minutes left, Enda Curran grabbed his second to make it 3-2 to Mervue. As Ferrybank tried desperately to salvage their cup ambitions, Tommy Molloy sealed a famous win for Mervue with a 4th goal in the final minute to leave United 4-2 winners at the end of an absorbing contest.

Mervue United: Colm Power; Gary Bailey, Tommy Walsh, Keith McHugh, Eric Browne; Peter Walsh, Stephen Larkin, Emmet Shaw, Jason Molloy; Barry Moran, Enda Curran.

Subs: Simon Walsh (for Moran), Joe Hynes (for J Molloy), Tommy Molloy (for Shaw), Paul Healy (for McHugh), Ciaran Foley (for P Walsh)

FAI JUNIOR CUP Quarter Finalists:

Usher Celtic, Mervue United, Pike Rovers, Newfoundwell FC, St Michael’s FC, Newmarket Celtic, Shannon Town or Evergreen FC, Killarney Celtic or North End United

Sport
February 5, 2018
February 5, 2018
February 5, 2018
February 5, 2018
