15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Mervue native to be jailed for abuse after DPP appeals ‘lenient’ sentence

By GBFM News
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Mervue native, who was given a suspended sentence last year for abusing a boy in the 1980s, will now serve time in jail after that sentence was appealed by the DPP.

50 year old Anthony Spellman, formerly of McHugh Avenue, Mervue, but now living in the U.K is due to hand himself into gardaí on Monday.Anthony Spellman emigrated to England about 30 years ago after the abuse occurred.

He pleaded guilty last year at Galway Circuit Court to four sample counts of indecently assaulting a boy on dates between January 1985 and January 1986.

He was given a suspended sentence of 56 months by Judge Rory McCabe.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the sentence arguing that it was ‘unduly leniant’.

The Court of Appeal agreed and has now resentenced Spellman to 56 months imprisonment, with the final 32 months suspended, meanign he will spend two years in jail.

Spellman is due to present himself to gardaí in Galway next Monday to begin his jail term.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Match Preview – Wexford FC vs Galway United
June 14, 2018
GRETB suggests Galway’s newest secondary school should be located in Briarhill/Coolagh area
June 14, 2018
Education Minister asks NUIG to carry out test survey on students’ mental health
June 14, 2018
Galway 2020 group summoned before meeting of city council

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 14, 2018
Match Preview – Wexford FC vs Galway United
June 14, 2018
Galway Team Named To Face Roscommon In Connacht Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK