15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Merlin park orthopaedic theatres wont reopen until at least late summer

By GBFM News
February 7, 2018

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  It’ll be late summer at the earliest before orthopaedic surgery facilities at Merlin Park Hospital are re-opened.

It’s after a leaking roof shut the existing theatres at the hospital in September last year.

A procurement process got underway in October in a bid to provide a temporary facility for orthopaedic procedures.

However, the HSE said at the time that ‘it’s impossible’ to put a firm timeline in place until it speaks to the contractors who will provide the facilities.

In the interim, patients are being facilitated at UHG where capacity becomes available.

Minor procedures such as injections are being carried out at another theatre at Merlin Park.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Dr Stephen Kearns explained that it’ll take time to build the type of facility needed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Minister for European Affairs to open Galway event to discuss future of Europe
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday February 7th 2018
February 7, 2018
Public meeting tomorrow on new Tuam Local Area Plan
February 7, 2018
Confirmation Trevor O’Clochartaigh to resign as senator at end of the month
February 7, 2018
Minister for European Affairs to open Galway event to discuss future of Europe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 7, 2018
Irish Womens Rugby Team Named To Face Italy
February 7, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK