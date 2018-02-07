Merlin park orthopaedic theatres wont reopen until at least late summer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’ll be late summer at the earliest before orthopaedic surgery facilities at Merlin Park Hospital are re-opened.

It’s after a leaking roof shut the existing theatres at the hospital in September last year.

A procurement process got underway in October in a bid to provide a temporary facility for orthopaedic procedures.

However, the HSE said at the time that ‘it’s impossible’ to put a firm timeline in place until it speaks to the contractors who will provide the facilities.

In the interim, patients are being facilitated at UHG where capacity becomes available.

Minor procedures such as injections are being carried out at another theatre at Merlin Park.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Dr Stephen Kearns explained that it’ll take time to build the type of facility needed.