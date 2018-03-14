15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

MEP Marian Harkin seriously concerned over UK’s attitude to border

By GBFM News
March 14, 2018

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An MEP for this region says she’s seriously concerned with the UK’s attitude to the border.

MEPs will today vote on a resolution that lays out the European Parliament’s position on a possible framework for future EU-UK relations.

The draft resolution suggests that an association agreement between Britain and the EU could provide an appropriate framework for the future.

Independent MEP Marian Harkin, who represents Galway in Europe, says the UK is swamped trying to come up with proposals for the future relationship.

