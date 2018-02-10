15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

MEP Mairead McGuinness pushes for more research into pesticides

By GBFM News
February 10, 2018

Time posted: 2:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for this region, Mairead McGuinness, says scientific research and analysis should be given priority in any examination of EU pesticide regulations.

MEP McGuinness, who’s vice president of the European Parliament, has been speaking following the establishment of a Special Committee on Pesticides.

She says the move is a political response to recent debate over glyphosate.

MEP McGuiness says while debate is welcome, it’s important that a focus is put on research, and that EU regulations are not unfairly attacked.

