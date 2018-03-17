15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

MEP for Galway says farmers could lose out in EU budgets

By GBFM News
March 17, 2018

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An MEP for this region is warning that the agriculture industry could lose out significantly when it comes to future EU budgets.

The European Parliament this week set out its position on the next long-term EU budget which begins in 2021.

MEPs have prioritised certain areas such as research programmes, support to young people and small firms as well as making up for any shortfall caused by Brexit.

They’ve also said the EU budget should fund new priorities such as modern and sustainable farming.

MEP Marian Harkin, who represents Galway at European level, says Ireland needs to prepare for a tough battle ahead.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
