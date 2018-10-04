Mental health support walk to take place on Salthill Prom

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community walk on the Prom, to support people facing mental health issues, will take place in Salthill next week.

WalkTheTalk Galway is an advocacy group bringing together asylum seekers and the wider community.

It’s organising a fun walk to mark World Mental Health Day next Wednesday to raise awareness about the Little Things we can do to make ourselves feel better.

University of Sanctuary Campaign at NUIG along with local groups, Bridge, Amach! LGBT+ Galway, Galway City Partnership and asylum seekers in Galway will all take part.

The walk will get underway at 6.45 on Wednesday evening from Ground & Co café beside the Aquarium in Salthill.

Donations will be collected at the walk to support mental charity, SOS Suicide of Survive.

Spokesperson Suzanne McKane says the walk ties in with the HSE’s ‘Little Things’ campaign.