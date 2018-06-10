Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Yes, it’s International Men’s Health Week International Men’s Health Week (MHW) always begins on the Monday before Father’s Day and ends on Father’s Day itself. This year it will run from Monday 11th until Sunday 17th June.

It is celebrated in most European countries, as well as in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and a number of other places worldwide. The overall aims of MHW are to:

Heighten awareness of preventable health problems for males of all ages. Support men and boys to engage in healthier lifestyle choices / activities. Encourage the early detection and treatment of health difficulties in males.

Each year, there is a specific theme. The theme this year for Ireland is the famous words of Astronaut Neil, – the first man to walk on the moon – said: ‘That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind’.

The key question that everyone we are asking this year is: ‘what’s your one small step to improve men’s health going to be?’

Each day this week listneres can join some of our presenters as they focus on the differnent aspect of Men’s Health.

If you’d like more information check out some of the links below