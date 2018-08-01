15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Menlo School will not face class grouping of 41 pupils

By GBFM News
August 1, 2018

Time posted: 11:38 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Issues over the prospect of a 41 student class at Menlo National School have been resolved.

That’s according to Independent Councillor Michael Cubbard who says parents of fifth and sixth class students have been informed that pupils will no longer face class grouping for the upcoming academic year.

Parents of children at Menlo National School were told last month that both classes would merge in September with just one assigned teacher.

Independent councillor Michael Cubbard says the announcement has come after a directive from the school’s patron.

He says more information regarding details on the final outcome will be available at a meeting this Friday in the Aras at 7pm.

