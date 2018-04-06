Medtronic lose out in Inter Firms Football final

All Ireland inter firms football final: Suir Engineering (Dublin) 1-11 Medtronic (Galway) 2-6

A late penalty proved the turning point in the All Ireland Inter Firms football final in Corofin last night as Dublin side Suir Engineering denied Medtronic the double by coming from 5 points down at half time to win by 2 points. First half goals from Martin Coady and Colm O’Donovan helped the Galway side lead 2-4 to 0-5 at half time, but despite breeze advantage, scores proved hard to come by for Medtronic in the second half as Suir Engineering finished the stronger to claim the title. Kevin Dwyer reports…

Suir Engineering

1. Mick Coyne

2. Brendan Redden (0-1)

3. Niall Lynch

4. Colin Finn

5. Declan O’Shaughnessy

6. Adrian Cleire

7. Brendan O’Shaughnessy (0-2)

8. James Culleton

9. Shane Darcy

10. Ian Divane

11. Paul Bardon (0-1)

12. Chris Healey (0-3)

13. Robert Smith

14. Padraic Berry

15. Niall Hurley Lynch (1-4)

Medtronic

1. Keith Murphy (Corofin)

2. Aidan Warde (Killkerrin/Clonberne )

3. Carl Dooher (Mayo)

4. Gerry Cafferkey (Mayo)

5. Barry O’Donovan (Corofin) (0-1)

6. David Walsh (Killanin)

7. Oisin Mannion (Corofin)

8. Enda Tierney (Oughterard)

9. David Hogan ( Mountbellew/Moylough)

10. Martin Coady (Oughterard) (1-3)

11. Michéal Lundy (Corofin) (0-2)

12. Billy McLoughlin (Caltra)

13. Colm O’Donovan (Corofin) (1-0)

14. Cathal Newell (Corofin)

15. Dylan Canney (Corofin)