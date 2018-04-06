15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Medtronic lose out in Inter Firms Football final

By Sport GBFM
April 6, 2018

Time posted: 8:05 am

All Ireland inter firms football final: Suir Engineering (Dublin) 1-11 Medtronic (Galway) 2-6

A late penalty proved the turning point in the All Ireland Inter Firms football final in Corofin last night as Dublin side Suir Engineering denied Medtronic the double by coming from 5 points down at half time to win by 2 points. First half goals from Martin Coady and Colm O’Donovan helped the Galway side lead 2-4 to 0-5 at half time, but despite breeze advantage, scores proved hard to come by for Medtronic in the second half as Suir Engineering finished the stronger to claim the title. Kevin Dwyer reports…

 

Suir Engineering
1. Mick Coyne
2. Brendan Redden (0-1)
3. Niall Lynch
4. Colin Finn
5. Declan O’Shaughnessy
6. Adrian Cleire
7. Brendan O’Shaughnessy (0-2)
8. James Culleton
9. Shane Darcy
10. Ian Divane
11. Paul Bardon (0-1)
12. Chris Healey (0-3)
13. Robert Smith
14. Padraic Berry
15. Niall Hurley Lynch (1-4)

Medtronic
1. Keith Murphy (Corofin)
2. Aidan Warde (Killkerrin/Clonberne )
3. Carl Dooher (Mayo)
4. Gerry Cafferkey (Mayo)
5. Barry O’Donovan (Corofin) (0-1)
6. David Walsh (Killanin)
7. Oisin Mannion (Corofin)
8. Enda Tierney (Oughterard)
9. David Hogan ( Mountbellew/Moylough)
10. Martin Coady (Oughterard) (1-3)
11. Michéal Lundy (Corofin) (0-2)
12. Billy McLoughlin (Caltra)
13. Colm O’Donovan (Corofin) (1-0)
14. Cathal Newell (Corofin)
15. Dylan Canney (Corofin)

print
Sport
Wind warning for Galway as spot flooding affects county roads
April 5, 2018
PRO14 Confirm Final Round Fixtures
April 5, 2018
Connacht Junior Inter Pro Fixtures Announced
April 5, 2018
County Intermediate Club Camogie Fixtures For The Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 6, 2018
Wind warning for Galway as spot flooding affects county roads
April 5, 2018
Galway grandmother scoops €50K TellyBingo prize

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline