Mediterranean temperatures lead to water shortages on Inis Oirr

Galway Bay fm newsroom -Water conservation measures are being put in place on Inis Oirr.

It’s due to low water levels in the reservoirs on the smallest Aran Islands, as temperatures soar above 20 degrees.

Irish Water committed extensive resources to tankering 8 million litres of drinking water to the island in the summer of 2017.

Raw water levels on the island are at a very low level and tankering of water for the 2018 season will commence this week.

The utility has warned that should this dry spell continue and reservoir levels continue to drop, night time restrictions will be imposed.

The public is also being urged to report all leaks on the public network to the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1850 278 278.

Leak detection crews will be working on the island over the coming weeks in a bid to reduce wastage.